



Odsonne Edouard struck a 96th minute winner as Celtic moved 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Dundee on Sunday.

The Hoops seemed set to drop points and fail to score for the second consecutive week after drawing a blank in a 0-0 stalemate with Aberdeen last weekend with another lacklustre performance at Dens Park.

However, just as in late wins over Kilmarnock and Hearts in recent weeks, one moment of magic at the death kept them on course for an eighth straight title.

Edouard exchanged pases with James Forrest before coolly slotting home to spark wild scenes of celebration from caretaker Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

The Northern Irishman’s chances of landing the job on a permanent basis following Brendan Rodgers’s departure to Leicester, though, were not aided by another display lacking in creativity.

Despite dominating possession throughout, the visitors were thankful to Scott Bain’s fine save from Scott Wright just before half-time to go in level at the break.

Forrest fired inches wide as the pressure for Celtic grew in the second period without ever cutting Dundee wide open until the final seconds.

Defeat leaves the hosts still second bottom and just a point ahead of St Mirren in the battle for survival.

At the other end of the table, Celtic now have a double-digit lead over Steven Gerrard’s Rangers with the sides set to meet at Celtic Park after the international break on March 31.