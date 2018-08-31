Celtic have completed the signing of midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on a two-year contract.

Former West Brom and Norwich player Mulumbu, 31, was a free agent after a spell at Kilmarnock last season.

The Scottish champions are also close to completing a loan deal for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, 21.

And manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to retain Moussa Dembele, 22, after Celtic rejected a “significant” bid for the striker.

France Under-21 cap Dembele has been the subject of transfer interest from Lyon and did not play as Celtic booked their place in the Europa League group stage with a 3-0 defeat of Suduva.

Mulumbu’s only goal during his 20 games with Killie was in a 1-0 win against Celtic and the former Paris St-Germain player has made more than 300 club appearances.