Celtic are moving ever closer to signing Hapoel Be’er Sheva centre-back Hatem Abd Elhamed after his manager’s latest comments.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops will pay £1.6m to pen Elhamed to a four-year deal in the next few days.

The 28-year-old turned heads last season and earned his first Israeli national team cap in their most recent Euro 2020 qualifier.

On Friday, Be’er Sheva manager Barak Bakha appeared resigned to letting his star go after his dreams.

“It’s natural that Hatem will go to a big club like Celtic that pays him a lot of money.”

Elhamed was expected to leave after being left out of Be’er Sheva’s squad for their Europa League qualifying second-leg tie with Albanian side KF Laci.

The versatile player can play also play right-back and defensive midfielder, something which manager Neil Lennon certainly values.