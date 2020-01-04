<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celtic supporters believed that it could be next-to-impossible to bring in Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent deal next season but it turns out he may be more affordable than once thought.

According to Record Sport, the Hoops will have to match their club-record of £9m to bring in the 25-year-old from Southampton to Celtic Park.

The report goes on to claim that Elyounoussi’s fee of £16m the Saints paid Basel for his services was inaccurate, with the actual figure being £12m plus add-ons.

Norweigan sources also claim that the player is not being paid the once-reported £65,000-a-week, with his actual wages being around the amount that Celtic’s top players are making.

In limited action the Norway international has scored seven goals and added six assists in just 13 games this season, prompting fans to plead Neil Lennon and company to keep the player in Glasgow.