<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celtic have confirmed that they have offered Neil Lennon the chance to be their permanent manager from next season.

Lennon came in on a short-term basis back in February following Brendan Rodgers’ mid-season departure.

Since then, the former midfielder has helped guide the club to the SPL title and now the Scottish Cup trophy as well.

But despite many wanting a new face at Celtic Park, the club have confirmed via a tweet that they have offered Lennon the job on a full-time basis.

Confirmation on whether the 47-year-old has accepted the role will come in the next few days.