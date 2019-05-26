Celtic have confirmed that they have offered Neil Lennon the chance to be their permanent manager from next season.
Lennon came in on a short-term basis back in February following Brendan Rodgers’ mid-season departure.
Since then, the former midfielder has helped guide the club to the SPL title and now the Scottish Cup trophy as well.
But despite many wanting a new face at Celtic Park, the club have confirmed via a tweet that they have offered Lennon the job on a full-time basis.
Confirmation on whether the 47-year-old has accepted the role will come in the next few days.
