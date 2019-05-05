<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

José Mourinho has reportedly received an offer to take over as manager of Celtic.

The Portuguese coach has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that he has received a concrete offer from the Scottish champions for next season.

Mourinho is understood to be attracted by the prospect of winning regardless of the division, which is why he is giving the proposal serious thought.

Neil Lennon is currently in charge at Parkhead but took over on an interim basis after Brendan Rodgers’ departure in February.

The Irishman’s deal expires at the end of the season and he could be replaced by Mourinho, an unpopular figure among the Celtic support following his Porto side’s UEFA Cup final win over the Hoops in 2003.