Kieran Tierney is nearly a Gunner.
According to reports, Arsenal have increased their offer to the Celtic left-back to £25m, making a move to the Premier League ‘inevitable’ for the left-back.
Earlier this summer, Celtic rejected a £15m bid by Arsenal for the serviced of Kieran Tierney, however, by adding £10m, it looks like Celtic are keen on accepting the bid.
Should the transfer go through, the £25m would be the biggest in the history of Scottish football, currently, the £19.7m Lyon paid Celtic for Moussa Dembele last summer stands as the largest.
The 22-year-old played in 40 matches for Celtic across all competitions, scoring once and assisting on six goals.
Arsenal hopes to make Tierney Nacho Monreal’s long-term successor at the Emirates, regardless of whether the 33-year-old stays at the club next season.