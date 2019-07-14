<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kieran Tierney is nearly a Gunner.

According to reports, Arsenal have increased their offer to the Celtic left-back to £25m, making a move to the Premier League ‘inevitable’ for the left-back.

Earlier this summer, Celtic rejected a £15m bid by Arsenal for the serviced of Kieran Tierney, however, by adding £10m, it looks like Celtic are keen on accepting the bid.

Should the transfer go through, the £25m would be the biggest in the history of Scottish football, currently, the £19.7m Lyon paid Celtic for Moussa Dembele last summer stands as the largest.

The 22-year-old played in 40 matches for Celtic across all competitions, scoring once and assisting on six goals.

Arsenal hopes to make Tierney Nacho Monreal’s long-term successor at the Emirates, regardless of whether the 33-year-old stays at the club next season.