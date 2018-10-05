



Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has said he fears his side could lose points because the floodlighting at their Balaidos stadium does not meet requirements.

Mourino said a report by La Liga earlier this year highlighted a lighting deficiency considered to be a “serious breach” of regulations.

The stadium, which is owned by the town hall, underwent renovations last year.

“No improvement has been made during the summer and we have been warned that we could face a match suspension or a sanction which could involve a loss of points,” Mourino told a news conference.

He said the light intensity at the Balaidos is 1,500 lux but La Liga requires 2,200 lux for TV broadcast purposes.

Mourino has previously made unsuccessful offers to purchase the stadium. The town hall instead offered a 50-year extension to the lease which he rejected, blaming Vigo’s mayor, Abel Caballero, for a deal not going through.

“I know what I’m going to say is going to be unpopular, but right now I see us playing outside Vigo in 10 years,” he said.

“If I take the decision to leave Vigo it will be tough, it will affect me, but I would put Celta’s interests above mine — and if I have to take a decision I will.”