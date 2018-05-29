Nigeria ‘could go on to do exciting things’ at the Russia 2018 World Cup, according to ex-international Celestine Babayaro.

The Super Eagles have had a turnaround since Gernot Rohr took charge in 2016 as they qualified for the global showpiece with ease.

They face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D. However, contrary to verdicts that Rohr’s side would find it tough in the group, the former Chelsea defender is backing the side to pull through.

“I think the team will do OK because they have looked good in the friendlies,” Babayaro told Sky Sports.

“They were two down against Argentina but came back to win 4-2. Lionel Messi was not playing but Sergio Aguero was there. They also beat Poland in Poland with Robert Lewandowski playing.

“The team is looking good under new manager Gernot Rohr. He has done tremendously well with the players and I am really excited to see what they can do at the World Cup.

“Some people are calling it the group of death but I can see them coming through that which would be brilliant. If they can do that then they could go on to do exciting things.”

The three-time African champions best appearances at the global tournament were in 1994, 1998 and 2014 where they got to the round of 16; feats they would be eyeing to eclipse when the event starts in June.