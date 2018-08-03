Cash has been released for the mandatory MRI scan to be conducted for the country’s U17s and the age tests will now be carried out this weekend.

A top official said that the money for the age tests has been transferred to the team’s administrator Sirajo Hassan.

Last year, as many as 23 players who formed the first-team squad failed the age scan.

At least 60 players will undergo the tests ahead of the zonal U17 AFCON qualifiers slated for Niger from September 2.

The Eaglets have been drawn in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Benin and Burkina Faso.

Only the overall winners of this zonal qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year.