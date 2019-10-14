<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil’s midfilder Carlos Casemiro has described the Super Eagles as a physical team after the Selecao forced the Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the Kallang national Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers’ Joe Aribo gave the West Africans the lead iin the first half, before the Real Madrid man restored parity for the Selecao early in the second half of the game.

The Brazil defender was impressed with the physical qualities of the Nigeria players and believes his side had a good second half and deserved to win .

”Speaking of results, it is never favorable. When it comes to Brazil, we always want to seek victory,” Casemiro said after the game.

”But within what we were presenting, today the answer was very good. The second half was good, against a physically strong team.

”The result is not good, but no doubt the second half was good, yes.”

While the Copa America Champions will now turn their attention to 2022 World cup qualifier campaign, The Super Eagles will face Benin and Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.