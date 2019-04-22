<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool has been advised to make a move for Wilfried Zaha by former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino.

The Crystal Palace ace was on target as they stunned Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates on Sunday, registering his ninth goal of the season

He has been a consistent performer this season, helping the Eagles to steer clear of relegation. Despite being tied down to a new long term contract, the 26-year-old remains a target for top European teams.

And with Jurgen Klopp’s side reportedly in the hunt for a new attacker in the summer, Cascarino feels the Reds will need Zaha’s services.

“Well, all of the top-six now are playing attack-minded football,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“Liverpool played Palace last year and I went to the game and Jurgen Klopp was consistently on Alexander-Arnold about Wilf Zaha, you could see it from the sideline.

“Literally tracking his movements, Zaha, the whole game.

“I kept thinking after that game, Klopp really does respect Zaha as a player and he knows how dangerous he is.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him at Liverpool, but he could do a job for any of the top-six.”

Zaha’s Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer. The Elephants find themselves in Group D alongside Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.