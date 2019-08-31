<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

While Chivas supporters have been excited about Carlos Vela’s potential return, the Mexican has already decided where his career will end.

The 30-year-old has absolutely dominated Major League Soccer, scoring 44 goals and adding 22 assists in just 60 matches – including 27 goals and 10 assists in 26 matches this season.

In the face of speculation about his future, which has linked him to both Chivas and Barcelona, Vela expressed his desire to end his career at LAFC.

“Here I have everything I want, so I want to stay here for the rest of my career. Not only is it about the things you want, football is a business and you know how it works.”

With the return of Giovani dos Santos back to Liga MX, the possibility was opened for Vela to follow in his footsteps, so president Amaury Vergara did not rule out the idea of ​​the former rojiblanco player returning home.