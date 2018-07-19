Former Argentina forward, Carlos Tevez, has urged Lionel Messi not to retire from international football, but advises that the country should do more to support their star player in the future.

The Barcelona man once again came under intense scrutiny after Argentina crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to France in the second round.

He scored just one goal in La Albiceleste’s four games in the competition.

“I think Leo has to think about himself,” Tevez told ESPN.

“He has to think that, if there is not a project that makes him happy and in which he feels comfortable, it is very difficult to take the responsibility of leading Argentina to become champions by himself.

“We are wasting a lot of time not having him happy and not being able to give him a hand to achieve that target. I think we are wrong in not being able to help him feel comfortable.

“As a player and as an Argentine, I tell him that we need him, that he tries to rest, that he keeps a cool head and that we need him. We need him because he is the soul of Argentina and, as long as he continues playing football, it has to be that way because he is Argentina’s biggest idol and he has to take that responsibility.

“Now [I tell him] to rest, keep a cool head and try to be well, then we need him to take charge and on the pitch.”