Carlos Tevez has told his fellow footballers to waive their wages for an entire year to help the fight against coronavirus.

The former Man Utd and Man City star is still playing professionally in Argentina with Boca Juniors, though football action has been suspended until further notice.

Clubs across the globe have been struggling to deal with the financial implications of the sudden break, with many enforcing pay cuts on non-playing staff members as a result.

But Tevez, 36, has called for the top players to act in a bid to aid those less fortunate.

This coronavirus is a disaster,” Tevez said on America TV in Argentina. “A footballer can live six months or a year without receiving [wages].

Brighton manager Graham Potter became the second Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut, after Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe on Wednesday.





Other clubs in the division have resorted to furloughing staff, including Tottenham, who have enforced a 20% pay cut on all non-playing staff members, but have taken no action on their first-team stars.

Tevez has regularly been among the top earners at his numerous clubs over the years, but feels now is the time for others to be put first.

“The clubs have to get involved,” he added. “Instead of going to train in the morning, they [should] demand that you do things for the people,” he said.

“For example, go to the dining rooms in La Boca. I would be delighted to go. I know that my family is fine.

“That’s where the great example begins. You can make videos, like me at home from my living room, but the great example would be that we all go out and help.”