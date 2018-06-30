Colombia will have to contend with more than just Harry Kane if they want to progress at England’s expense in their World Cup last-16 clash, says their midfielder Carlos Sanchez.

Kane is the top scorer in the competition so far with five goals from just two matches. He scored twice against Tunisia, a hat-trick against Panama and was rested for the defeat to Belgium.

The Spurs striker also captains his country, but Sanchez – who formerly played for Aston Villa – warned his team-mates there is more to England than just Kane.

“He is emblematic for England and shows their quality in the World Cup”, said Sanchez on Kane. “But we will not face him alone, it will be the England team, there are many figures.

“The English are a country with a lot of history, they are very structured, they have players with important offensive power and they have shown in this competition, tactically, a very well worked team.

“We are not favourites, they invented football, they have a lot of history, players with a lot of quality.

“(But) I am sure that we have the weapons. They have demonstrated their power but we also have our little things.”

Colombia’s chances of beating England have been hampered by the injury to James Rodriguez that makes him a doubt for Tuesday’s match.

However, Sanchez believes they are still capable of beating Gareth Southgate’s side, saying: “If there is not James there is another one who can make a difference.

“Everyone has the level to play and be here; I have the full confidence (we) will work as a team to achieve the result that will take us to the next phase.”