Carlo Ancelotti is not happy to miss out on the Arsenal job to Mikel Arteta, after holding what he believed to be successful talks with the Gunners.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan manager is now set to take over at Everton.

This means both he and Arteta could be in their respective dugouts, for the Premier League clash between the two clubs this weekend.

However, Ancelotti was hoping to find himself in the away dressing room at Goodison Park on Saturday, rather than coaching the home team.

Italian journalist, Fabio Santini, talking to 7 Gold’s Il Processo show, claimed Ancelotti had agreed in principle to take over at the Emirates, only for Arsenal chiefs to change their minds and instead appoint Arteta.

Thie left the Italian “disappointed”, because they were his “first choice”, after he was sacked by Napoli.