<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to La Repubblica, Real Madrid have made an agreement with Napoli to allow James Rodriguez to go on loan with the Serie A outfit should they not receive an offer by 15 August.

Real Madrid want €40m for the Colombian but the LaLiga outfit has yet to receive a single cash offer for his services.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with James at both Bayern and Real Madrid and confirmed that he indeed wants the 28-year-old in Naples.

“Have I forced the president? Not just that, I even threatened him,” Ancelotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Obviously I’m joking, but we are evaluating a number of situations, which the president has spoken to me about.

“But we all want to improve the team. We all want to win.”

Atletico Madrid and Marseille have also shown interest in James but have backed off in recent days.