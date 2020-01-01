<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Carlo Ancelotti says Manchester City have not been performing at the same level as last season, while Liverpool have improved.

Ancelotti is preparing to take his Everton side to the Etihad to face City on New Year’s Day after taking maximum points from his first two games as manager at Goodison Park.

Everton are tenth, six points off Manchester United in fifth place, and Ancelotti says his side are capable of continuing their five game unbeaten run since sacking Marco Silva.

However, Ancelotti insists City are still a top side despite suggesting they were not as good as last season, where they registered 98 points.

Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool are 14 points clear of City at the top of the Premier League going into the new year, Manchester Evening reports.

“Liverpool have won all of the games,” Ancelotti said before the City fixture.

“That is why (Man City trail). It is a fantastic run but maybe Man City aren’t at the same level as last year. That’s the difference.”