Carlo Ancelotti speaks ahead Real Madrid vs Barcelona

January 12, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media outlets at a press conference to discuss the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, in which 'Los Blancos' will face Barcelona on Wednesday.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti denies being favourites against Barcelona in their Supercopa de Espana semifinal.

Ancelotti rejected any notion of favourites status for his side and also admitted that he hasn’t fully decided his starting XI just yet for the big game.

“I’d be worried if the players thought we are favourites, but they don’t,” Ancelotti told TribalFootball.

“They think we have to give it everything to win.

“These games are always even, no matter the distance in LaLiga. Just like the game in LaLiga was.”

As for the doubts about his team, Ancelotti explained that there are just two areas where he’s not sure.

“[Dani] Carvajal is a doubt… the right-wing as well, whether to put Rodrygo in for [Marco] Asensio to freshen things up a bit,” said Ancelotti.

“They are the only doubts I have. The build-up will be important, we like playing these types of games.”

The Italian also praised the opponents, highlighting some of Barcelona’s younger players who have been impressing lately.

“They have some veteran players, like [Sergi] Busquets, [Gerard[ Pique and [Jordi] Alba who always bring a lot to the team,” said Ancelotti.

“But the young players pushing through are really standing out right now, like Gavi and Nico, who could have great futures.

“I like [this Barcelona] because they are a team with an identity, in the traditional Barcelona way, I think the team will improve with [Xavi’s] contribution.”

