Carlo Ancelotti is ‘ready to sign as Everton manager’, according to Guardian and Sky Italy journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Total agreement has reportedly been reached between both parties after lengthy negotiations on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old will now enter discussions with Napoli to establish closure with his prior contract, which expires in June 2021.

With Duncan Ferguson remaining in charge for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester, Ancelotti is expected to be in charge for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal.