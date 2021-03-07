Everton have the quality in their squad to compensate for the absence of injured defenders Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne but there is still room for improvement, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti, has said they’re now a match for Monday’s opponent Chelsea.

Having beaten Chelsea in December when Frank Lampard was at the helm, Everton go to Stamford Bridge to face a different team under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ancelotti said: “I think we are better. We have more knowledge and more belief in what we are doing.

“We can compete against Chelsea. It will be difficult, we know, because they are a fantastic team but we can compete.”


Asked whether it was a big test of their top-four credentials, the Italian added: “Of course. We have 12 tests until the end of the season.

“This against Chelsea is the first one but there are a lot of teams involved. A lot of strong teams.”

Ancelotti points to the recent win over Liverpool – their first at Anfield in 22 years – as being a significant moment in their season.

“The victory against Liverpool was a key point because we came back from a defeat against Fulham at home so the victory at Liverpool gave us more confidence and belief,” he added.

