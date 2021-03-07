



Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti, has said they’re now a match for Monday’s opponent Chelsea.

Having beaten Chelsea in December when Frank Lampard was at the helm, Everton go to Stamford Bridge to face a different team under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ancelotti said: “I think we are better. We have more knowledge and more belief in what we are doing.

“We can compete against Chelsea. It will be difficult, we know, because they are a fantastic team but we can compete.”





Asked whether it was a big test of their top-four credentials, the Italian added: “Of course. We have 12 tests until the end of the season.

“This against Chelsea is the first one but there are a lot of teams involved. A lot of strong teams.”

Ancelotti points to the recent win over Liverpool – their first at Anfield in 22 years – as being a significant moment in their season.

“The victory against Liverpool was a key point because we came back from a defeat against Fulham at home so the victory at Liverpool gave us more confidence and belief,” he added.