Nigerian international Alex Iwobi started for Everton in his first return to the Emirate stadium since his summer move from Arsenal.

The forward was on parade for an hour before being replaced by Brazilian forward Bernard in a game that saw his former side come back from a goal down to nick all the three points.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison’s goal for the Mersysiders proved to be meaningless, as brace from Aubameyan and another strike from Eddie Nketia powered the Gunners to another league win.

However Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti however believed the performance of Alex Iwobi and his teammates was far from perfect against the Gunners.





“There was a good performance in front. We were good coming from the back, we had some good chances,” he said to the press after the game.

“Defensively, we were terrible. We have to improve. There were three goals we could have avoided. It was too easy for Arsenal to score three goals.

“We had a lot of opportunities at the end of the game to equalise and we did not get it. We are working, we believe in what we are doing. Today was a step down.

“We need to refocus. We need to re-balance. We did one part good but we did one part bad,” he concluded.