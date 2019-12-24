<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Carlo Ancelotti says he wants to play “attractive, aggressive football” at Everton – building on the work of interim Toffees boss Duncan Ferguson.

The veteran Italian coach was in the stands for Saturday’s drab goalless draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park, and will take charge of a side just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite their struggles, beginning under Marco Silva earlier in the season, Ancelotti is confident he can get Everton playing an exciting brand of football.

“I want to put attractive football in here, showing a good spirit as the team did in their last four games, and play good football, attractive football, offensive football, aggressive football,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Aggressive means to put pressure on the opponent.

“I liked the football they played [under Ferguson] and I think Duncan did a good job in the short period that he was here.

“He did a fantastic job in my opinion. They had good defensive organisation, I liked it.

“I have to speak to him, of course, but he will work with me and we can talk every single day about this.”

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, will take charge of his new side for the first time at home to Burnley on Boxing Day.

Despite their disappointing position of 15th going into the game, the congested Premier League table means they are only five points off the top half of the table.

The new boss’ immediate remit is to improve their current league standing but, with final designs now submitted for a new 52,000-seater stadium, he was convinced to join by an enticing long-term vision.

“Farhad [Moshiri] asked me to come here and use my experience and my knowledge to improve the team, to make them better,” Ancelotti added.

“I was convinced by the fact that they really have good ambition, they really love this club. I spoke with Farhad and also Bill Kenwright, the chairman who is really passionate.

“It was really nice and they were really kind with me on Saturday and the day before.

“So I am really excited to be here because I knew the atmosphere here at Goodison Park was already there and it can be really tough for the opponent manager.

“But also the passion of the board to try to improve the team, to give happiness to the supporters who really love the colours.”

Ancelotti suggested in a press conference on Monday that a move for his former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on the cards.