Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he does fear Liverpool could win the 2019-20 Premier League title at Goodison Park.

The Reds currently possess a 22-point lead at the top of the table, meaning the club are closing in on a maiden Premier League title.

Due to the substantial lead Liverpool have created over the course of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side could win the title as early as March 16 against Everton at Goodison Park.

For that to be the case, Liverpool need to keep winning, Manchester City need to drop three points, and Leicester City need to drop any points between now and the Merseyside derby. This potential situation does concern Ancelotti.





Ancelotti said, as quoted by Sky Sports: “The thought is that Liverpool is going to win the Premier League – I hope not at Goodison Park!

“There are a lot of stadiums, why in Goodison?”

Goodison Park would be a superb stadium to claim the Premier League title at. It would be difficult for the Toffees to handle, which only means the Liverpool supporters will be hoping that it does occur.

Obviously a few things need to fall in place for it to occur, but there is no denying the Anfield faithful would love the opportunity to claim the title at Goodison Park.