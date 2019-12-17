<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Carlo Ancelotti will appoint his son Davide and Duncan Ferguson as his assistants when he takes over at Everton.

Ancelotti met Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in London on Tuesday for his first face-to-face talks with the Blues about becoming manager.

Although the discussions were positive, there is understood to be some work still to do before Everton can confirm the three-time Champions League-winning coach as Marco Silva’s successor.

Ancelotti and Everton have settled on his principal backroom staff and the Italian has agreed to give Ferguson a prominent role.

The Blues hierarchy have been hugely impressed by the way Ferguson has galvanised the team in his two games in caretaker charge.

Davide, 30, who has gained his UEFA A coaching licence, held the same position at Real Madrid before becoming Ancelotti’s assistant at his last two clubs, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Ancelotti is not expected to take charge for the first time until Everton’s Boxing Day clash with Burnley at Goodison Park because he has yet to agree his severance package with Napoli.