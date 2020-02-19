<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





On Tuesday, in what’s an incredible development, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti labelled André Gomes ‘ready to play’ this weekend ahead of their important league tie with Arsenal.

André Gomes suffered a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle on 3 November and has remarkably returned to first-team training less than four months since the incident.

After featuring for 60 minutes during a closed-door friendly, Ancelotti is convinced that Gomes can make a worthwhile contribution with Everton competing for a place in European football.





“He did well (in the weekend practice match), he played comfortably and without any problems and he is available, in my opinion, to play,” Ancelotti told Evertontv.

“Of course, I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out. My personal opinion is he is ready to play.

“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game.

“He can prepare properly, (rather) than to put him on from the bench but I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”

With Manchester City’s ban, the Toffees are currently just four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham in their hopes for Champions League qualification.