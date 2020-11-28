Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has labelled Alex Iwobi a good player ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday (today).

Iwobi was deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back position in Everton’s 3-2 away win against Fulham last weekend.

The Nigeria international thrived in the new position and earned reviews after the game.

“I was happy about his performance [against Fulham]. He did well,” Ancelotti stated during his interaction with the media on Friday.





“He can cover that position as a full-back.

“Iwobi is a good player but he needs to feel that confidence, as does everyone!

“For Alex it’s important to feel there are people that has confidence in him.”

Ancelotti also hinted he could deploy Iwobi as a left wing-back in subsequent games.

“We are thinking about this. Three centre-backs can be an option still, we have Niels Nkounkou who is young but has a lot of quality,” he added.

” I think Iwobi can play on the left as a wing back, in my opinion. So we will see.”