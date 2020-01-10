<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alex Iwobi is inching closer to a return to the pitch for Everton after spending the last few weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Iwobi suffered a hamstring injury while in action for the Toffees against his former club Arsenal in December.

He was replaced by Cenk Tosun in the 11th minute of the goalless draw against the Gunners after picking up the injury.





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti provided updates on the Nigerian winger’s recovery process during his Friday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Goodison Park.

“Jean Phillipe-Gbamin is working alone in this moment during individual sessions. Same as Iwobi,,” the Everton boss confirmed.

Iwobi linked up with Everton up from boyhood club Arsenal last summer.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in 16 league appearances for the Merseysiders.