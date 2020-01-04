<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a reunion with Los Blancos star James Rodriguez at Everton.

The Premier League club is emerging as the next destination for the Colombian midfielder was has struggled to get into Zinedine Zidane starting XI.

Real Madrid is open to cash in on the Colombian attacker and he is valued for nearly £43 million but former AS Monaco midfielder has also been linked to the likes of Arsenal and Napoli in the past.

But El Desmarque suggests that Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton makes them the odds on the team to sign Rodriguez.

Ancelotti was the one who wanted to take the 28-year-old to Napoli and wants to sign him again.

Rodriguez was on loan at Bayern Munich the past two seasons, but they opted to sign Philippe Coutinho instead.