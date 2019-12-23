<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Carlo Ancelotti has flatly denied suggestions Zlatan Ibrahimović will be joining him at Everton.

Ancelotti previously worked with the Swedish striker at AC Milan and after the Italian was appointed as the new manager at Goodison Park over the weekend, rumours suggested the pair could be set for a reunion on Merseyside.

But speaking at his unveiling on Monday, Ancelotti said he doesn’t know what Ibrahimović’s plans are but denied he is set to join Everton.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović is a good friend of mine, he was my player,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“Fortunately I have trained a lot of good players, fantastic players. Ibrahimović has finished his time in the United States but really I don’t know what is his idea.

“I really don’t know. I’d have to call him. If he wants to come here, wants to come, enjoy it, then he can come…but not to play!”

But one striker Ancelotti will be working with at the Toffees is Moise Kean, and the veteran coach is looking forward to linking up with the 19-year-old.

“Moise Kean did really well last year. I tried to buy him for Napoli,” he said.

“He showed fantastic talent for Juventus but you have to consider that he’s 19-years-old and changing countries, teams, sometimes you need [time for] adaptation… but he has the top quality.”

Ancelotti will take charge of Everton for the first time when they host Burnley on Boxing Day.