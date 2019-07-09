<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona hero Carles Puyol has warned the Catalonia board over the pursuit of his former club’s teammate Neymar, according to report.

Neymar is seeking a move back to Barcelona, the side he rubbished two seasons ago for a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona captain Puyol has waded into the matter and he has warned Barcelona, the Spain international said they must think carefully about re-signing the Paris Saint-Germain star back to Camp Nou despite the Brazilian forward push for a move to Camp Nou.

But Puyol says: “There is a sports management that has to decide with the coach, the last two years he has had injuries at important moments.

“But he has much to give to football.

“When all the players make a decision, it’s because they think it’s the best for them. Sometimes you get it right, and sometimes it goes wrong, surely when you made the decision to leave, you would be convinced.

“It’s for him why he left, we have to value the present and not so much the past, according to report in Tribal Football.

Neymar sustained an injury in key moments for both club and country, an issue he has failed to deal with over the past two seasons.