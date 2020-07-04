



Carl Ikeme has posited that his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers did not deserve to lose to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Molineaux.

Arsenal stunned Champions League-chasing Wolves with a 2-0 win thanks to goals coming from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.

The win saw Arsenal currently in seventh place on 49 points seat just three points behind Wolves.





And reacting to the defeat, Ikeme who engaged fans on his verified Twitter handle wrote: “I know it’s irrelevant and we wasn’t great. But I don’t think we deserved to lose that!

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper also wrote: “I didn’t think we got outplayed. Both teams didn’t look great.”

Arsenal have now won their last four games and have kept clean sheets in their last two games.

For Wolves it was their first Premier League defeat since January when they lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool.