The 32-year-old who is from Solihull looked fit and healthy as he joined Black Sabbath rock legend Tony Iommi to open the cancer care unit.

The 31-chair unit is called the Solihull Haematology and Oncology Day Unit.

Ikeme was diagnosed with leukaemia just over a year ago and recently revealed he is in remission.

Remission is a decrease or disappearance of signs and symptoms of cancer.

The Nigerian goalkeeper received treatment at sister hospital Heartlands before being cared for at a clinic in Manchester.

Manos Nikolousis, the doctor who first diagnosed Carl Ikeme with leukaemia last year is pleased to see the 32 year old looking healthy.

“I’m really pleased to see Carl looking really healthy and making sure we did the best for Carl and all the patients we have,” Nikolousis told British Daily Express and Star.

“For somebody who has had treatment and understands exactly how things work in chemotherapy, for us is a massive thing. And for the patients.

“They actually see well known people have treatment and to understand how they feel, and how they feel about cancer and cancer care.

“(Support for Carl) is all over the world. You saw in the World Cup with Iceland having their shirts signed for Carl, I think there’s massive support.

“It’s a worldwide perception about cancer care – everybody understands how cancer patients can feel and how important it is to give them support and the love they need undergoing treatment with chemotherapy which is a very intensive treatment.

“It’s really nice to see all the people getting involved in cancer care.”

Several charitable ventures organised by Wolves fans and friends of the keeper have raised more than £120,000 for Cure Leukaemia.