Former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has hailed the Wolves’ outstanding display against Manchester United in Saturday’s English Premier League clash.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forced Manchester United to a draw at Old Trafford.

Fred gave United a first-half lead against Wolves but Joao Moutinho curled in a superb equaliser shortly after the break.

Ikeme who retired in the summer after a long battle with Leukaemia added that his former team must be prepared for the rigours of the EPL.

“Such a great effort by the lads and staff to get a draw at Old Trafford!!!,” Ikeme wrote on his Twitter handle.

“There’s gonna be ups and downs as there are in any season, but truly believe we have a chance against any team we play and that’s a credit to the whole club including our supporters.”

Wolves moved up to 10th in the EPL table with nine points from six games while Manchester United dropped to sixth.