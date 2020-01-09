<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Iheanacho is thrilled to help Leicester City salvaged a draw against Aston Villa in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

Iheanacho replaced Ayoze Perez in the 69th minute and then cancelled out Frédéric Guilbert’s opening strike five minutes later.

He worked the ball onto his left foot and slammed it into the net after receiving a pass from Jamie Vardy.

“Great come back foxes 🦊 never quit. Happy to get another goal all glory to God,”reads a tweet on Iheanacho’s Twitter handle.

The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in three appearances for the Foxes in the Carabao Cup this season.

Leicester City face Villa in the second leg on Tuesday, January 28 at the Villa Park.