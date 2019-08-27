<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi hopes to get his first starting shirt during Everton’s Carabao Cup second round encounter against League One Lincoln City on Wednesday night.

He said this while reflecting on his display at Aston Villa on Friday, saying that coach Silva demands a lot from him.

According to the player, he has what it takes to meet up with Everton’s coach Marco Silva’s demands.

“We want to get a result, go through to the next round and do well in the Carabao Cup. I haven’t played there yet for Everton, so I’m really looking forward to representing the Blues there,” he said.

The former Arsenal star also targets scoring more goals in Everton than he did at the Emirates.

“Before I came on, the manager said he wanted me to try to add some creativity,” Iwobi told evertontv.

“I felt sharp. And when I struck that ball [that hit the post], I thought it had gone in.

“It’s my aim to try to get more goals and assists.

“I have been working on that in training with the manager and the players, so hopefully I’ll be able to help my team get more goals.

“The manager demands a lot and he always reminds me in training of what I need to do. He’ll keep on helping me and improving me as a player.”

The Nigeria international left Arsenal for the Merseyside club on a five-year deal in a reported fee of £40 million on transfer deadline day.

After making the bench in the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over Watford last weekend, the 23-year-old was handed his first appearance for the Goodison Park outfit, replacing Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute.