Alex Iwobi and his Everton teamamates will face Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup next month.

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup was held on Wednesday night after the conclusion of second round matches across England.

Iwobi was on target as Everton defeated Lincoln City 4-2 on Wednesday night to progress into the next round of the competition.

The Nigeria international scored Everton’s third goal of the game from Cenk Tosun’s headed assist.

Leicester City with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho being a key part of the squad will play away to Luton Town.

The Foxes defeated Newcastle United 4-3 on penalties to seal their passage into the next round.

Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City will travel to Crawley Town after sending out Leeds United from the competition.

Leon Balogun and Brighton and Hove Albion’s reward for beating Bristol Rovers is the home clash against Aston Villa.

Watford with their Nigerian duo, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru will be up against Swansea City.