Captain Mfon Udoh has said he has quit Enyimba after five years and so he won’t be part of the team for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal at Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

The 26-year-old Udoh informed his contract with the seven-time Nigeria champions has ended and he now wishes to take up a new challenge.

“My contract with Enyimba ended when the league ended and Lobi Stars were announced as champions,” Udoh said.

“I am a free player and already offers have started coming in.

“I now need to take a new challenge.”

The nippy former Akwa United star continued: “It has been an amazing five seasons with ‘The People’s Elephant’, there have been a lot of challenges, ups and downs.

“We give God the glory for carrying on.

“It was also a great honour to lead the team for a season.”

He said he wishes to congratulate “the whole Enyimba family” including Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Jude Anyandufu as well as past and present players and fans of the club.

Udoh set the all-time NPFL goals record of 23 goals in a single season in 2014.

He was also top scorer in the 2016 CAF Champions League with nine goals.