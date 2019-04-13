<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vincent Aboubakar is in line to play his first competitive game since last September when Porto take on Portimonense on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is among the 24 players called by Sergio Conceicao to persecute the game at Estadio Municipal de Portimao as they aim to build on their five-game unbeaten streak in the Primeira Liga.

Back in September, Aboubakar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during a league match against Tondela and was forced to go under the knife.

After spending six and a half months on the sidelines, the 27-year-old is now back to strengthen Porto’s push to for 29th league title as they are currently tied on points with leaders Benfica.

“Aboubakar is completely available for the competition. That’s one thing. Another is to have rhythm and ability to respond in a game. As good as you train, it’s always different. We don’t want to burn any steps,” Conceicao said ahead of Saturday’s visit to Portimao.

His return also comes as a boost for Dragons ahead of the return leg of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final fixture against Liverpool after losing 2-0 at Anfield last Tuesday.

On the international scene, Aboubakar – a member of the 2017 Afcon winning squad – is expected to boost Indomitable Lions’ frontline in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after they were drawn against Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Benin Republic in Group F.