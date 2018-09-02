Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has secured a move to French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The forward officially moved to the reigning French Ligue 1 champions from English Championship side Stoke City on Saturday.

Choupo-Moting joined PSG on a two-year contract ahead of the transfer deadline in France.

The former Schalke 04 attacker hit the back of the net five times in 29 appearances in the English Premier League (EPL).

However, Choupo-Moting could not save the team from relegation as City moved down to the Championship.

Choupo-Moting, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, has reunited with Thomas Tuchel, the PSG manager.

The German tactician coached Choupo-Moting at German side FSV Mainz, before the player moved to Schalke.

“I am extremely honoured to be signing for this big European club, Paris Saint-Germain,” Choupo-Moting said on PSG’s official website.

“I would like to thank the directors and the coach for the confidence they have shown in signing me. I will give my absolute maximum out on the pitch, every day, to show my dedication to my new club.

“Coming to France, a big football country, is a fantastic moment in my career. I will be playing with some extraordinary teammates and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes.”

Choupo-Moting has been included in Cameroon squad that will face Southern African side Comoros in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier next weekend.

Comoros will host Cameroon at the Stade Said Mohamed Cheikh on Saturday.