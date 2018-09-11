Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf would’ve been a relieved man following the Indomitable Lions 1-1 draw away to Comoros in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this past weekend.

Stéphane Bahoken scored a late goal to rescue a point for the defending champions in Seedorf’s first game in charge of the five-time Afcon champions.

Cameroon, who have already qualified as hosts of next year’s showpiece, were firm favourites to win away to Comoros, but El Fardou Ben Mohamed’s early goal set the platform for a potential upset.

Bahoken, though, found the back of the net for Cameroon in the 80th minute to conjure a draw for Cameroon and despite the indifferent result, Seedorf was happy with his team’s performance.

“I’m not disappointed because I know the team has given everything they have,” Seedorf is quoted as saying by Camfoot.

“It was obviously difficult conditions. But the team spirit, the fighting spirit to try to escape with the victory was there. I do not think another team would come here to have an easy day. No, I am absolutely not disappointed, but happy with the spirit we have shown.

“It was certainly not our best game, but the second half was better, we had better chances, the players were patient.

“I finally got to know the players. This first step of this cycle has been very positive,” he concluded.