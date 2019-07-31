<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ajara Nchout scored a hat-trick as Valerenga secured a massive 4-1 friendly win, defeating Machester at Initility Arena on Wednesday.​

After a 1-1 draw with Sandviken last week, the Toppserien giants went into the clash with the English Women’s Super League side in need of a morale-boosting win.

On Wednesday, Nchout was aiming to recover her scoring boots, having scored three goals in 10 outings for Valerenga this season.

Jenna Dear fired Monica Knudsen’s side in front just five minutes into the encounter in Oslo before Nchout doubled the lead four minutes later.

In the 24th minute, the visitors’ push for a comeback paid off as Jessica Sigsworworth pulled one back for Casey Stoney’s side.

In the second half, the Cameroonian added two more goals to ensure her side condemned last season’s English champions to a losing preseason start.

Having regained her form, Nchout will be hoping to fire her fifth-placed back side to winning ways when they take on Roa on Sunday.