Cameroon’s AFCON games to be played with 80% capacity crowd

Stadiums at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will have their capacity capped at 80 per cent for the host’s matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Football Federation said Tuesday.

Other fixtures in the competition starting on January 9 and finishing on February 6 will only be played in front of 60 per cent of the ground’s capacity.

Sunday’s opening match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso will be played at the 60,000-seater Olembe stadium in Yaounde.

“After many consultations with the Cameroonian government, in light of the evolution of the health crisis and the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, AFCON and the local organising committee have agreed on an upper limit of between 60 per cent-80 per cent for the capacity of stadiums in the Africa Cup of Nations,” CAF (African Football Federation) said.

Strict coronavirus regulations have already been put in place for the tournament, postponed from last year due to the virus.

Spectators must be vaccinated and present a negative test before being granted entry into matches.

Many sides have been impacted by infections, including Nigeria who will be without Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Gambia who have had to pull out of two pre-AFCON (African Cup of Nations) friendlies.