Cameroon U17 are U17 Africa Cup of Nations champions after they defeated Guinea U17 5-3 on penalties at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon.

Guinea and Cameroon headed into the final of the competition after displaying their prowess from 12 yards out to dump out Nigeria and Angola, respectively. And had to jostle for the top prize taking the same route.

Earlier, both sides met in the group stage, but the Indomitable Lions edged that out 2-0.

However, Sunday’s final was a different game entirely, with both sides evenly matched, but for Mohamed Sacko’s miss from the spot.

Saidou Alioum scored the winner for Cameroon, thus, denying Mohamed Camara’s side a chance to further write history as the first U17 team from Guinea to lift a continental silverware.

Angola finished third after they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the third and fourth place play-offs on Saturday.

The four teams will represent Africa at the Fifa U17 World Cup, set to be hosted by Brazil later this year.