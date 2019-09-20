<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon’s football ruling body, FECAFOOT, has appointed a Portuguese, Toni Conceicao (Antonio Conceicao da Silva Oliveira), as new head coach of the Indomitable Lions and ex-international Francois Omam-Biyick as his assistant.

Conceicao and Omam-Biyik replace Dutchmen Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert who parted ways with FECAFOOT after Cameroon’s mediocre performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 57 year-old Conceicao last managed Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi appointed Clement Arroga as the head coach of the Intermediate Lions while Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso will be his assistant.

Cameroon lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the Round of 16 fixture of AFCON 2019, thus failed to defend title they won in the previous edition in Gabon.

Conceicao and Omam-Biyick’s first official assignment will be leading the Indomitable Lions out in an international friendly match against Tunisia on Saturday, October 12 at the Olympic Stadium Rhades.