The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has taken the step to halt the Professional Football League of Cameroon (LFPC) effective immediately due to the “serious and repeated violation of its obligations, as stipulated in Article 14 paragraph 1a of the Statutes Fecafoot, and Article 2 of its own Statutes “.

Fecafoot’s decision was made after their Executive Bureau met on Thursday to deliberate over various issues pertaining to football in the country.

Consequently, league football, originally scheduled to return in early September, has been pushed back to mid-October with another meeting of the federation’s Executive Board slated to be held on September 3.

The major agenda of next month’s meeting will be a review of the situation surrounding Cameroonian football, as well as the resumption of its major leagues, Elite One and Elite Two.