Dutch duo Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert are being considered by the Cameroon Football Federation as potential successors to Hugo Broos, according to a source within the country’s sports ministry.

The Indomitable Lions, who are reigning African champions after winning the African Cup of Nations in 2017, have been without a permanent head coach since December after parting ways with Belgian boss Hugo Broos.

They’re currently being led by interim boss Alexandre Belinga, but are without a permanent coach despite being less than a year away from hosting the 2019 AFCON.

According to a source within the Cameroonian sports ministry, the federation are considering a move for two Netherlands legends.

“It’s hotting up with the duo Seedorf-Kluivert,” an internal source told Foot Mercato.

“They don’t have a lot of experience, but their incredible history as players could be extremely useful to our squad which has been suffering from a major lack of direction in recent months.”

The French source report that the federation’s initial bid to recruit Sven-Goran Eriksson had stalled due to the Swedish coach’s wage demands, with Seedorf and Kluivert now emerging as a more attainable Plan B.

The former had brief spells as head coach of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna following a glittering playing career in which he featured for Ajax, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs.

The 42-year-old won the Champions League on four occasions, with Ajax, Real and Milan (twice).

Kluivert, also 42, was a Champions League winner alongside Seedorf in 1995, and later featured for Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Valencia among others.

During his decade-long coaching career, he’s spent time as an assistant with AZ Alkmaar, Brisbane Road and the Netherlands national team, and recently had a spell as Paris Saint-Germain’s director of football.