Cameroon’s new coach Toni Conceicao has not made any drastic changes in naming his first squad since his surprise appointment last week for the away friendly against Tunisia on October 12.

There is a first call-up for 20-year-old Nice striker Ignatius Ganago and 21-year-old centre back Harold Moukoudi, who plays fort St Etienne.

Moukoudi, who won four caps for France at under-20 level, was born in the same Parisian neighbourhood as Kylian Mbappe and moved at the start of the seaon from Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

Cameroon named 29 players in their squad as they begin their preparations for the hosting of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

It is the first outing for the new coach from Portugal, who was named to replace Clarence Seedorf.

A total of 16 players are retained from the squad at this year’s finals in Egypt, where Cameroon proved disappointing. Vincent Aboubakar, Clinton Njie and veteran keeper Idris Carlos Kameni have all been dropped

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola Medjo (Coton Sport, Cameroon), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium)

Defenders: Gaetan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Ghent, Belgium), Allan Nyom (Getafe, Spain), Jerome Onguene (FC Salzburg, Austria), Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (FK Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Christian Dingome (Stade Reims, France), Arnaud Djoum (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Jeando Fuchs (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis, Spain), Pierre Kunde Malong (FSV Mainz 05, Germany), Georges Mandjeck (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Andre Zambo Anguissa (Villareal, Spain)

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris St Germain, France), Ignatius Ganago (Nice, France), Brice Moumi Ngamaleu, Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne, Switzerland), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain).