Cameroon head coach Antonio Conceicao Oliveira has unveiled his squad for next month’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting, Lyon forward Toko Ekambi, goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa and Zambo Anguisa are some of the key stars named in the 28-man squad.





Oliveira also included top stars like; Christian Bassogog, Bahoken Stephane, Kunde Malong and Fai Colins in the squad.

The game will take place at the Weiner Neustadt Stadium in Austria on Friday, June 4.

It will kick off at 8.30pm Nigerian time.

The friendly is expected to prepare both teams for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to kick-off later this year.